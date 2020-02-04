Jonathan, Obasanjo meet at global peace summit

Former presidents of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, and Olusegun Obasanjo met at the ongoing World Summit 2020 focused on ways to ensuring peace around the world.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Jonathan expressed his delight at meeting with Obasanjo.

Jonathan served as the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 while Obasanjo served as military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

Announcing their meeting, Jonathan tweeted, “I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, where we joined leaders from across the world to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence and shared values among the world’s peoples and nations.”