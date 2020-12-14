Joshua’s Victory Justifies States Govt’s Investment In Sport – Gov. Abiodun

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has felicitated with Anthony Joshua, over his victory against Kubrat Pulev.



On Saturday night, Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of of their world title bout at Wembley to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title.



Abiodun said Joshua’s victory is a justification for the state government’s investment in sports.



The Governor disclosed this in his Facebook post on Sunday.

He added that Anthony Joshua’s victory has brought pride to Ogun State where he hails from.



According to him, “AJ’s victory gives us, Ogun State people immeasurable joy, as the IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder retained his place at his outing against Kubrat Pulev yesterday”.



He further stated that “So, this is to congratulate, on behalf of the good people of the Gateway State, our very own Anthony Joshua on the world-celebrated victory that has brought us pride and a justification for our investment in sports and youth development.”