Jubilation trails Tambuwal Ganduje, Lalong, Mohammed’s Supreme Court victories

Jubilation has trailed the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the elections of four governors – Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

The judgements were each delivered unanimously by a seven-member panel of justices led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

In the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf of the PDP challenging the election of Ganduje, the Supreme Court held that the appeal did not contain infractions in Paragraph C of Section 138(1) of the Electoral Act (as amended) on which he based his petition.

The lead judgement read by Justice Ngwuta said the appellant did not demonstrate the perversity of the error at the tribunal and Court of Appeal, which if not amended will lead to a miscarriage of justice.

In the Sokoto appeal read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the submissions by Ahmed Aliyu of the APC that Tambuwal’s election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for Elections, and that the lower courts were wrong to discountenance the exhibits tendered to show over-voting and other irregularities in the March 9 and 23, 2019 elections.

Justice Abba-Aji said Aliyu and APC failed to link the exhibits to the foundation of their case, adding that the court “is not to go on a voyage of discovery.”

Reading the judgement in the appeal by PDP candidate Jeremiah Useni challenging the election of Lalong, the apex court panel held that the allegation of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines in the election, non-qualification and false information were not proved.

In the judgement read by Justice Adamu Galinje, the panel dismissed the claim that Governor Lalong gave false information about his name in INEC Form CF001.

In the Bauchi appeal brought by the former governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar against Governor Bala Mohammed, Justice Dattijo Mohammed, who read the lead judgement, held that the appellants failed to demonstrate the perversity of the judgments of the lower courts which dismissed his petition.