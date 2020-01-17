Judge transfers Nigerian Ruler’s $30bn loan suit to Abuja

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of Osogbo Federal High Court on Thursday transferred to Abuja the matter instituted before it by an Osun State-based lawyer, seeking order to stop President Muhammadu Buhari and four others from obtaining a fresh foreign loan of $29.96bn. An ex-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ilesha branch, Mr Kanmi Ajibola, had approached the court, seeking an order of mandamus to stop the President from taking new loan. Others dragged to court on the issue were the Senate President; the Speaker, House of Representatives; the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation. Counsel for the claimant, Mr Adesina Ogunlala, told the court that his client filed the motion in pursuant of Order 34, Rules 1,2 and 3 of the FCT (civil procedure) rules 2019 and Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, sections 6 (6) (b), 251 (i).