Judge’s Sudden Illness Stalls Hearing of Kano, Imo, Other Governorship Appeals at Supreme Court

Hearings in seven governorship appeals at the Supreme Court were on Monday stalled following the sudden illness of a member of the seven-man panel hearing the appeals. The appeals involved the governorship elections in Kano, Benue, Plateau, Imo, Sokoto, Bauchi and Adamawa States. Chairman of the seven-man panel and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad had shortly after commencement of hearing in the appeals announced that the court will be rising following the ill health of a member of the panel. The CJN however did not disclose the particular member of the panel who was ill. However after about an hour, the matter was stood down as the registrar of the Supreme Court announced to the court that hearing in the appeals have been adjourned till Tuesday January 14, 2020.