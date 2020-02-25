Judiciary At War: ARREST OF CJN SONS, THREAT FROM UZODINMA/BICHI ACCORD TO AVERT JUSTICE AGAIN

Heaven will not let loose if truth is told. Can anyone ask himself/herself why Hope Uzodinma has decided to relocate to Abuja in the recent past?

The embattled, controversial and 388 polling unit governor has devised another means through his partner in crime, Mr. Bichi ( Director, DSS) through whom Uzodinma managed to sale his wicked and unfounded 388 pooling unit result.

They have come again with another strategy of arresting the two sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria for allegedly forcing the CJN to toe their part and agreement.

A source in the presidency told our correspondents that the CJN has stubbornly resisted the recent offer made by Hope Uzodinma through his ally to avert justice for the second time. But Tanko Mohammed has said that, this time around Justice must take it cause nomather whose ox is gored.

Following, the CJN resistance of their offer, they however decided to arrest his sons on a charge yet to be disclose as a way of putting pressure on the CJN to succumb, our source reveals.

To keep the record straight, no amount of intimidation and harrasment to the judiciary this time that will stand.

Both parties should follow the normal process and allow the judiciary do their job. Initially, some people argued that review will not stand, today even APC have filed for review. For me, there is nothing wrong with that. The judiciary must stand as the last hope of the common man. Those who are in authority should not use instruments of the state to frustrate the peaceful conduct and processes of delivering generally accepted judgement.

Mallam Bichi should stay away from Imo state electoral review. He should allow the judiciary to do their assignment.

History cannot be cowed. Also remember that, no amount of pressure from you and your allies that will stop the judiciary from doing what is right.

Nigerians and the world are watching you and Uzodinma as both of you have sworn to disrupt peace in Imo state.