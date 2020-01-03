Just Go, PDP Replies Oshiomhole, APC

…Says Nigerians Need Not Be Reminded That Nigerian ruler Leaves In 2023 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counseled the embattled National Chairman of the fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to stop pushing the APC third term discourse in the public space. The party further counsels Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor of that state. The PDP further notes that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made today, will also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Muhammadu Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of the the APC
National Publicity Secretary
