JUST IN: 2 #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Oyo After Receiving Their Second Negative Results

Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged today in Oyo State after receiving their second negative test results.
Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this in a recent tweet via his Twitter handle.
“This brings the number of discharged cases to nine. So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State,” Makinde tweeted.
