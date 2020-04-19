0 comments

JUST IN: 2 #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Oyo After Receiving Their Second Negative Results

Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged today in Oyo State after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this in a recent tweet via his Twitter handle.

“This brings the number of discharged cases to nine. So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State,” Makinde tweeted.

