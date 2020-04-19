JUST IN: 2 #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Oyo After Receiving Their Second Negative Results

Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged today in Oyo State after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this in a recent tweet via his Twitter handle.

“This brings the number of discharged cases to nine. So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State,” Makinde tweeted.

See tweets:

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (APRIL 19, 2020)



Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged today after receiving their second negative test results. This brings the number of discharged cases to nine. So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State. pic.twitter.com/8AR2I0U4AP — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 19, 2020