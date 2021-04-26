JUST IN: 5 Soldiers Feared Killed In Yet Another Rivers Attack

Again, unknown gunmen have killed about five soldiers in Omelema community, Abia Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The gunmen were said to have came from a nearby river, shot indiscriminately, and went straight to a lodge where the soldiers were camped and opened fire, killing two on the spot in early hours of Monday.

This development comes barely 48 hours after gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), attacked some security checkpoints, killing eight operatives.

Security commanders in the state were said to be holding an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the State Police Command along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Details to follow…