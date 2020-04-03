[JUST IN]: 7 Killed and Over 23 Houses Burnt by Suspected Herdsmen in Plateau State

Few hours after suspected Herdsmen killed 3 people in Ancha community of Bassa local Government in Plateau State, it has been reported that 7 people have also been burnt to death in the neighbouring town Hukke of the same local Government.

Mr Lawrence Zongo, the spokesman for the Miango Youth Association confirmed the town was raided on Thurday afternoon and the assailants were over 200. Mr Zongo confirmed that over 23 houses were burnt and 7 persons burnt beyond recognition.

Mr Zongo said:

“The fresh attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The attackers were more than 200 persons that came this time. During the attack, they killed seven people and all of them were burnt beyond recognition as they also set their houses ablaze. In fact, we counted more than 23 houses that were set ablaze by the attackers before they fled the community.”

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police command ,ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba stated that Mr Isaac Akinmoyede who is the Commissioner of police visited the scene of the attack to sympathize with the community and pleaded with them not to take laws into their hands but to trust the Police.

The senator representing Plateau north in the National Assembly has condemned the continuous killing in his constituency and has encouraged the police to stand up to their primary responsibility of securing the lives of Nigerians.