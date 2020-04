Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according Islamic rites, the Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigerian Ruler, Bashir Ahmad has disclosed.

The Regime in the early hours of Saturday announced the passage of Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Ruler, Femi Adesina, confirmed his death in a tweet via his his Twitter handle.