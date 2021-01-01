JUST IN: Abducted Catholic Auxillary Bishop Rescued In Imo

By Adejumo Enock

The abducted Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Bishop Moses Chikwe has been rescued.

Channels TV quoted the Imo State Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, as confirming on Friday that Bishop Chikwe and other kidnapped victims were rescued without ransom.

Ikeokwu said the rescue is sequel to a sting operation by Policemen of Imo State Police Command.

Recall that the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr Zachariah Nyantiso announced his abduction few days after Christmas.