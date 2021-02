The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed the release of passengers of the Niger State Transport Mass Transit abducted one week ago.

Recall that 21 passengers were abducted by bandits on their way from Kontagora to Minna last Sunday.

Governor Sani- Bello, announced their release via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

See Tweet below:

We are pleased to announce to the general public the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road. — Abubakar Sani Bello (@abusbello) February 21, 2021

More details later…