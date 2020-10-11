JUST IN: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Attacked By Police (PHOTOS)

Police officers at the Unity Fountain, Abuja have attacked #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, water cannons, and live bullets.

The police used live bullets, tear gas and water cannon to disperse the large crowd that clamoured for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The unit were been accused of brutalizing, raping and violating human rights of various Nigerians.

A co-convener of the Centre for Liberty, Adebayo Raphael narrated the incident that ensued with the police on Sunday in Abuja.

He said, “Nigerians, as you can see we have just been tear gassed, I can’t see clearly and someone was shot at the back of his head”.

“They used tear gas, shot directly at us and made use of their water cannons.

The police however are saying the unit will not be scrapped but reformed.