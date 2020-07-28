[JUST IN] AfDB Probe: Adesina Completely Exonerated As Election Holds August

The beleaguered leader of the African Bank of Development (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been cleared of corruption allegations.

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish President Mary Robinson cleared Mr. Adesina of all the charges.

Mr. Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015.

But a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.

The charges alleged by whistleblowers was led by panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy.

“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” Monday’s report concluded.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the African banking institution and Mr. Adesina, who is the sole candidate for the bank’s August’s presidential elections, had been in the limelight since April over allegations of impropriety levelled against him by some whistleblowers.

Mr. Adesina had always stated he was “innocent” of the charges.

Robinson, who led Ireland from 1990 to 1997 before serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002, dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations against him.