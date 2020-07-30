JUST IN: Afenifere leader, Ayo Fasanmi, Is Dead

Afenifere stalwart, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, is dead. He died on Wednesday night.

The yoruba leader demise was confirmed on Thursday by his son, Folabi, who noted that the elder statesman died “at the ripe age of 94 years”.

The statement noted that Fasanmi “until his death was a leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere (Ilosiwaju Yoruba) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to the sttaememt, he passed on peacefully in Osogbo

Fasanmi, a Second Republic Senator, burial arrangement will be announced by the family in conjunction with his political associates and South West Governors.

He was born on 25th September 1925.