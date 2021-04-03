JUST IN: Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group of pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.

According to sources, the activist had been on ventilator at a treatment centre in Lagos.

Odumakin’s case reportedly took a turn for the worse last week.

Details of his death are still sketchy.

The deceased was a human rights activist who played a vital role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought General Sani Abacha’s regime after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

Odumakin, married to another activist, Dr. Joe Odumakin was the Apex Yoruba group’s spokesman for over two decades, coordinating the publicity and public relations activities of the group.

He was also one of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) spokespersons, the body representing ethnic nationalities in the South-West, South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt.

He has been one of the strongest critics of the present government using the platform of the Afenifere.

He has consistently taken on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over alleged impartiality and favouritism in appointment into various offices.

He also had a very loud voice in condemning the activities of killer herders in the Yorubaland.

Recently, he warned the government against arresting Sunday Igboho, who recently issued a quit notice to the Fulani herders in Ibarapa Oyo State and subsequently ejected the Sarkin Fulani in Igangan.