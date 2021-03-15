JUST IN: Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna School, Abduct Teachers, Students

Students and teachers of UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been abducted by bandits.

DailyTrust reported that the incident occurred while pupils where trooping into the school around 9am on Monday.

A resident, Abdulsalam Adam, was quoted to have said the gunmen came on about 12 motorcycles.

He said, “I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation. Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits.

“We are in the school right now, what we are trying to do is comb the bushes because some of the children ran into the bush. So, we don’t know how many were abducted at the moment.”

“There is a particular parent whose name is Halilu. He said he saw them carry his son on a motorcycle. Most of them decided to brave it by going after the bandits. We are in the school and we have sent for security agents but they have not arrived yet,” another resident, Mai Saje Rama said.

Mohammadu Birnin Gwari, a resident of Birnin Gwari, said two of his brothers were among the teachers abducted. He gave their names as Umar Hassan and Rabiu Salisu Takau.