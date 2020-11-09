JUST IN: Ahmed Muazu Takes Over From Mahmood Yakubu As INEC Acting Chairman

After the expiry of the five-year term of office of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Air Vice-Marshal Ahmed Muazu (retd) emerged as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mu’azu, who embodies the commission in the north-east, is replacing Mahmood Yakubu, whose term of office has expired.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the outgoing chairman, his reinstatement has yet to be confirmed by the senate.

Therefore, Yakubu decided to hand over to Muazu, the interim national commissioner, the task of supervising the commission’s affairs.

Speaking at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Yakubu said the national commissioners had agreed that, pending confirmation, Mu’azu would take over as acting chairman.

According to him, “The Commission shall be a constitutional body, the members of which shall be appointed for a period of five years and may be renewed for a second and final term”.

“This means that my tenure ends today, as well as that of the first set of five Commissioners.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the assistance provided to the members of the Commission, to the Resident Electoral Commissioners, to the Secretary of the Commission, to the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, to the Directors, to the members of the technical team, to the heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and to all the national staff of the Commission. Hope to work with you sometime in the future”.