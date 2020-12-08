JUST IN: APC Dissolves States, Zonal, National Party Structures

By Seun Adeuyi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved all State, zonal and national structure of the party.

This happened on Tuesday, during an emergency meeting of the its National Executive Committee (NEC).

It was learnt that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) are currently holding an emergency virtual meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In late November, the APC had scheduled the meeting to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership.

National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, led other members of the party’s NEC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, into the meeting.

Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives are in attendance, physically.

Similarly, APC governors, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) and governor of Yobe State, Atiku Bagudu, are all physically in attendance.