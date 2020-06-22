Just In: APC Governorship Primaries Begins In Edo State

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has commenced Primaries for the September 19 governorship elections in Edo State.
The primaries commenced simultaneously in all 192 wards in a Edo State.
Nigerians on Twitter have captured different photos and videos showing the progress of the ongoing exercise.
Thank you, Progressives…#COVID19 Regulations Compliant. #EdoDecides2020 https://t.co/mG3f6PPezh— APC, Edo State (@EdoStateAPC) June 22, 2020
Primaries going on simultaneously in all 192 wards in Edo state. Our people are going about the primaries in a nice and orderly manner. Weldone Edo APC pic.twitter.com/Gy7TCHBv3u— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 22, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: Voters at various APC secretariats in Edo State, comply with Social Distancing measures put in place by the government.— Edo Socials (@EdoSocials) June 22, 2020
