0 comments

Just In: APC Governorship Primaries Begins In Edo State

by on June 22, 2020
 

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has commenced Primaries for the September 19 governorship elections in Edo State.

The primaries commenced simultaneously in all 192 wards in a Edo State.

Nigerians on Twitter have captured different photos and videos showing the progress of the ongoing exercise.

READ  Zambia will not escape defeat in Uyo - Mikel
Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 