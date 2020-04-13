JUST IN: ‘Armed Robbers’ Currently Wrecking Havoc On Residents Of Agege, Mangoro, Iyana Ipaja Areas Of Lagos

Reports reaching BreakingTimes indicate that there is panic in Mangoro, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja and Dopemu areas of Lagos as suspected hoodlums are robbing residents in what seems like a coordinated operation.

BreakingTimes learnt that the hoodlums arrived in okadas and buses, armed with different kinds of weapons.

Nigerians, including celebrities have taken to Twitter to report the mulitiple robberies, calling for government action.

See the reports below:

Nigerian Female Actor, Kate Henshaw, @HenshawKate tweeted:

“Reports from different parts of Lagos about attacks on citizens & them turning to vigilantes during this lockdown…there are whispers of an extension…things are getting dire even as this virus is yet to peak in Nigeria. Pls look into it Governor @jidesanwoolu. God bless you.“

@AbdulMahmud01 wrote:

“I don’t get these mass robbery attacks everywhere and the inadequacy of the police to respond. With everywhere on lockdown, the police are ordinarily freed up to deliver on its security purpose.“

@mydeji247 wrote:

“Swarms of Armed Robbers have invaded and enveloped Lagos during a Lockdown. Did they arrive on the shores of the Atlantic this evening?“

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote:

“Dear @PoliceNGLagos @PoliceNG There is reports of a robbery currently going on at Dada Street, Egbatedo Oko Ọba, Abule Egba. People have been calling all the emergency lines and no response.

Pls RT till they act on this info ASAP.“

