JUST IN: ASUU Suspends 9-Month-Old Strike

By Seun Adeuyi

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its industrial action that started since March 2020.

Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, made the announcement during a briefing of the union, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, assured Nigerians that the prolonged strike by the varsity lecturers would be called off before January 15.

The AsUU president also said the lecturers sympathised with students who were also their children, adding that “no amount of sacrifice would be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government is consistent with its commitments.”

