JUST IN: Auchi Polytechnic Loses Rector

Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, Rector of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, is dead.

Mustapha Oshiobugie, Public Relations Officer of the Institution confirmed the sad incident to journalists on Saturday.

According to Oshiobugie, the deceased died on Friday night at exactly 7.00 pm.

The PRO said, “The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00 pm after a brief illness. I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Muslim rites”