JUST IN: B/Haram Insurgents Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Alargano Forest, Borno — Kill 45

Boko Haram insurgents, on Sunday ambushed and killed at least 45 Nigerian soldiers in Alargano Forest, Borno State, according to private military contractor, Edward.

Alargano is reputed to be the “spiritual” base of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a series of tweets, Edward on his twitter handle, @DonKlericuzio, he said units comprising of 120 battalion troops, 121 battalion troops, Artillery units and Sector 2 troops were ambushed when on a mission to degrade a Boko Haram camp in the forest.

Over 40 soldiers and five officers were killed in the attack. Many soldiers are still reported missing in the mission.

“Several equipment including 105mm Artillery Gun, an M-21 Grad 9K51, MLRS 122mm multiple launch rocket system were destroyed by the terrorists,” Edward added.

