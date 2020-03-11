JUST IN: Bandits hit Kano community, kidnap wife of Anglican Bishop

Suspected Fulani militias on Tuesday night invaded Hausa Christian community of Gidan Mato Bari in Kano province of Nigeria, leaving several civilians injured, cash and livestock stolen.

BreakingTimes gathered that the bandits ransacked the town including the Anglican Diocese, kidnapping the Wife of the Anglican Bishop of Bari Diocese, Mrs. Saratu Zubairu and the Diocesan Secretary, Miss Deborah.

It was also learnt that demand for ransom has already been made. Several civilians were injured, cash and livestock stolen.

More details soon…