Just In: Bauchi Governor Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Murdered Hon. Musa Mante Baraza

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday visited the family of late Honorable member of the State’s House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza.

Mante Baraza was in the early hours of Thursday, attacked and shot dead in his residence by unknown gunmen.

Governor Mohammed deplored the act of murder, saying his administration would not rest until the culprits have been apprehended.

“ I assure that Bauchi Government will work with the security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of this detestable act. No stone will be left unturned”, he said in a statement late Friday.

“Today, I led a delegation to pay condolence to the family of the late Hon. Musa Baraza, who until his death, was an honourable member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. Hon Baraza was a dedicated and humble man. And his death is a significant loss to the state.

It is also our prayer that Allah SWT comforts his family, his colleagues, and forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen”, Mohammed continued.

Mante, who represented Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, was murdered around 2 am this morning, even as the same gunmen abducted his two wives and a year-old-daughter.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident, saying that the police has intensified efforts to rescue the victims and arrest perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Mante’s body was further deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

The deceased lawmaker was buried Friday, according to Islamic rites.