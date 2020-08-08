[JUST IN] Beirut Explosion: Over 60 People Still Missing

Over 60 people in Beirut are still missing after a massive explosion destroyed large parts of the city on August 4, Lebanese health authorities revealed on Saturday.

They added that search operations continue at the port where the blast took place.

According to the country’s officials, at least 154 people were killed by the explosion, and no less than 5,000 people injured.

The explosion was reportedly caused by approximately 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a port warehouse for six years.

The blast has inflicted $15 billion worth of damage, the authorities have also said.

Michel Aoun, Lebanon’s President, on Friday, while insisting that the country’s investigators should carry out a probe into the incident, also dismissed the idea of an international inquiry.

19 people have allegedly been arrested by the Lebanese police in connection with the blast.