By Onwuka Gerald

Joe Biden has on Wednesday being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, (US), in the process, vowed to become a President for all Americans.

Recall that two weeks to the day after Trump supporters violently invaded the US Capitol to protest the election results, Biden took the oath on the same very steps alongside Kamala Harris, who was sworn in moments earlier as the first woman vice president.

More details to follow…