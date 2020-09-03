[JUST IN] Blasphemy: Kano Musician Sentenced To Death Appeals Judgment

Kano Musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad has appealed the judgment.

Recall that a Kano Shari’a Court sentenced Sharif-Aminu to death on August 10, 2020, and was given 30 days to appeal the judgment.

Sharif-Aminu’s Lawyer, Kola Alanipini, in a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court said his client is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Shari’a Court.

Alanipini described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and having violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.