Just In: Body Of Nigeria’s First Female Helicopter Combat Pilot, Arotile, Arrives Military cemetery

Reports reaching BREAKINGTIMES indicate that the remains of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile have arrived at the military cemetery on Airport Road as the funeral rites commenced.

An ambulance belonging to the Nigerian Air Force with registration number AF 442, brought in the body.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Abubakar Sadique; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; the House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla and the family members of the deceased have also arrived at the cemetery.

Details later…