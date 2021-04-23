JUST IN: Boko Haram Attacking Geidam, Home Town Of IGP

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members have attacked the town of Geidam in Yobe, the country home of Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

It was learnt that the insurgents in eight vehicles invaded the town around 6pm, carrying weapons.

DailyTrust quoted a resident of the town to have said, “Their motorcade moved straight to the location of Kafela primary school as they started sporadic shooting.

“We are currently indoors praying for our safety, that’s all I can say for now,” the source said.

Dungus Abdulkarim, the Police spokesman has confirmed the attack, adding that an air force fighter is already in Geidam providing reinforcement.

Details of casualties are however still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.