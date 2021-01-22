JUST IN: Boko Haram Now Regrouping In Nasarawa, Says Governor Sule

By Seun Adeuyi

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has confirmed the presence of the Boko Haram terrorist group in his State.

Recently, Nasarawa has been witnessing serious security challenges.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While stating that the group was part of the elements fueling the security challenges in the State, he recalled that the terrorists had been dislodged from their camp in Toto before regrouping at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

According to him, some of the Boko Haram elements active in the State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State, adding that a lot of them were hitherto killed while 900 were arrested after a joint security operation.

The Governor said their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group was confirmed by those arrested, expressing confidence that action will be taken to curtail the menace, having briefed the President on the situation.

Sule said that his meeting with the President focused on the insecurity issue and the possible Federal Government take-over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).