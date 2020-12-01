[JUST IN] Borno Attack: Senate Tells Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs

By Seun Adeuyi

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs as a result of their failure to secure the masses.

The Senate decision followed a motion by Senator Kashim Shettima on the recent killing of 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The red chamber asked Buhari to replace the security chiefs with new ones “immediately”.

Buhari was also asked to restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture.

It similarly demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption and financial leakage levelled against some top hierarchy of the military.

The chamber directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide succour and psychological support for the families of the victims.

Details later…