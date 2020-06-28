JUST IN: Brazil Reports 1,109 New #COVID19 Deaths; Total Now 57,070

Brazil already has 1,313,667 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 57,070 deaths from the disease.
This is according to Brazil’s Health Ministry, on Saturday.
38,693 new infections were reported within 24 hours. In the same period, 1,109 more deaths were confirmed. At the Last day, there were 1,141 new victims.
The first case of covid-19 in the country was registered on February 26, 2020. The first death, on March 15, 2020.
It is estimated that 715,905 Brazilians have recovered from covid-19 and there are 540,692 cases being monitored.
The Ministry of Health reports that 443 of the 1,109 deaths recorded on Saturday (27.Jun.2020) occurred in the last 3 days. There are still 3,799 deaths under investigation to determine whether the cause was the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than nine million confirmed cases in 188 countries. More than 500,000 people have lost their lives.
In Nigeria, 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, on the 27th of June 2020.
Till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (285), Rivers(68), FCT(60), Edo(60), Enugu(56), Delta(47), Ebonyi(42), Oyo(41), Kaduna(19), Ogun(18), Ondo(16), Imo(12), Sokoto(11), Borno(9), Nasarawa(8), Abia(5), Gombe(5), Kebbi(5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti(3), Osun(2).