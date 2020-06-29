JUST IN: Brazil Reports 552 New #COVID19 Deaths

Brazil’s Health Ministry, on Sunday said it recorded 30,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 552 additional deaths, bringing the total number of registered confirmed cases to 1,344,143 and 57,622 deaths.
The South America Country also reported its second-highest weekly death toll, with 7,005 people killed, just below the record of 7,285 set the previous week.
Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths worldwide after the United States, has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the pandemic.
The latest grim figures came as protesters in various cities across the country and as far away as Stockholm, London and Barcelona held demonstrations against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the health crisis.
Since first case being recorded late last year in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. However, differences in testing mean that the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
In Nigeria, the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal the country now has 24,567 confirmed cases of the virus.
On the 28th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,006 samples across the country.
To date, 24567 cases have been confirmed, 9,007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 130,164 tests have been carried out as of June 28th, 2020 compared to 127,158 tests a day earlier.