Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As EFCC Chairman

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The President, in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

40-year-old Bawa, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

Bawa has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

He holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.