JUST IN: Buhari Appoints New Service Chiefs

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their permanent retirement from service.

The revelation was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja Tuesday.

The statement read that, “Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“The President thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he describes as overwhelming achievements in our efforts at ensuring lasting peace in the country.

“The new Service Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

President Buhari after congratulating the service chiefs, urged them to be law abiding and serve the country with all their might.