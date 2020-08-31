JUST IN: Buhari Approves Transfer of NIMC To The Ministry Of Communications & Digital Economy

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as part of strategic efforts to ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to monitor and track the progress of Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.

Buhari approved the transfer based on his consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

The president’s directives for NIMC to be under the supervision of the Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami-led Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is an illustration of his vote of confidence on the Minister.

Pantani has, within his first year in office, amongst others, resolved the ICT sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right of Way charges.

He was also able to secure the President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of Telecommunications Infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure, regularization of improperly registered SIM cards and deactivation of unregistered ones, among others.

PRESS STATEMENT



