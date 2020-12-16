JUST IN: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Seme, Illela, Mfun, Maigatari Land Borders

By Onwuka Gerald

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while addressing State House correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) meeting.

Minister Ahmed said other land borders will also be opened by December 31, 2020.

The reopened borders are Seme in the southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in the northwest, and Mfun in the south-south.

The country in August, 2019 closed its land borders as means to forestall and curtail illegal importation of drugs, firearms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African nations.

More to follow…