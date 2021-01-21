JUST IN: Buhari Reappoints Hadiza Usman As NPA MD

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday okayed the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for an additional five-year tenure.

The President also approved the reconstitution of the non-executive board of the NPA, having Emmanuel Adesoye as its Chairman.

Meanwhile, other members that constitutes the Board are; Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

Also, Mr. President also okayed board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will monitor the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization.

The selected board members are; Muhammad Ahmad, (Chairman), Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Mustapha Akinkunmi, Oladele Amoda, and Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN board are representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.