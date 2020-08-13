JUST IN: Buhari Virtually Commissions NCDMB Tower In Bayelsa



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently commissioning the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board, NCDMB, Tower in Bayelsa state.



Buhari who joined the event from the State House, Abuja commissioned the building virtually.

The Tower whose construction began in 2015 was done by an indigenous engineering company, Megastar Technical & Construction comes with its own 10MW gas-fired power plant.















Some top government functionaries joined Buhari via the Zoom virtual meeting platform where they would witness the commissioning of the the Nigerian Content Tower, 1000 seater Conference Center and 10 Megawatts Independent Power Plant.

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Simbi Wabote while delivery his goodwill message said “Today marks the long-awaited hour set aside to commission our magnificent headquarters building and the 10MW Power Plant built in partnership with the NAOC JV as a Capacity Development Initiative.