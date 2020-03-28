JUST IN: Cameroon Records 2 Positive Cases Out Of 32 Patients Tested For Coronavirus

Cameroon’s Minister for health, Dr. Manaouda Malachie took to his twitter handle, @DrManaouda, this morning, to announce that the country has recorded two positive cases out of 32 patients tested.

Yaoundé: 2 positive / 20

Garoua: 0/3

Bafoussam: 0/2

Dschang: 0/2

Sagmelima: 0/1

Ngambe tikar: 0/2

Mbouda: 0/1

Mfou: 0/1

NB: we can still block the way to this virus if we respect the instructions — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) March 28, 2020

Earlier, the country announced the closure of its air, land and sea borders in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

High schools, colleges and universities have been closed as a preventative measure to curb the spread of the disease.

Announcing the measures, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said: “All passenger flights from abroad will be suspended except for cargo flights and ships carrying daily consumer goods as well as essential goods and materials, whose stopover times will be limited and supervised.”