0 comments

JUST IN: Chief Of Staff To The President Abba Kyari Is Dead

by on April 18, 2020
 

The Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari is Dead, BreakingTimes reports.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant on Media And Publicity to Nigerian Ruler, on Saturday.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” Adesina tweeted.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment.

READ  ‘Why Nigeria’s Power Generating Capacity Has Been Dropping’

May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Breaking News, Health, Nation, News

Abba KyariBuhari chief of staff

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 