JUST IN: Chief Of Staff To The President Abba Kyari Is Dead

The Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari is Dead, BreakingTimes reports.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant on Media And Publicity to Nigerian Ruler, on Saturday.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” Adesina tweeted.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment.

