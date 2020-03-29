JUST IN: Coronavirus Kills Seventh Person In Maharashtra, India

India has reports seventh death from coronavirus in Maharashtra, according to data storyteller, Nobert Elekes.

He added that the patient was 45 years old.

NEW: India reports seventh death from coronavirus in Maharashtra.



The patient was 45 years old. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 29, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), More than 90 people have been infected by the virus at the time of this report.

Various state government across the country are announcing lockdown as one of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

From Lagos to Oyo, from Osun to Ondo and Ogun, from Benue to Kaduna, measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

Nigeria has recorded one death already.