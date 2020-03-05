[JUST IN] Coronavirus: There are now 3 suspected cases in Lagos — Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi

Commissioner of Health in Lagos state, Akin Abayomi says there are now three suspected cases of coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

Abayomi said this at a press briefing on Thursday. (TheCable)

The commissioner said the samples of the patients have been taken and the results are being expected.

“We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected,” he said.

