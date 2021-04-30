[JUST IN] COVID-19: NAFDAC Approves Pfizer-BioTech Vaccine For Use In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

This development comes few months after the agency authorized the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs in the country.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, announced this at a press conference in Lagos, noting that the pfizer-Bio Tech vaccine was for emergency use only.

Adeyeye added that the vaccine can now be stored between -15 to-25 equivalent to freezer temperature.

More to follow…