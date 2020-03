Two new cases of coronavirus have been Confirmed in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, on Tuesday.

It said one case is a returning traveller while the second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

See tweets:

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet



Currently;

Lagos- 29

FCT- 7

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1



Total: 42 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020

