[JUST IN] #COVID19: 27 Deaths Recorded In India — SEE BREAKDOWN

According to data storyteller, Norbert Elekes, 27 people have been killed by the global pandemic in India.

Elekes, via his twitter handle, @NobertElekes, tweeted the breakdown as follows:

Maharashtra: 6

Gujarat: 5

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Madhya Pradesh: 2

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Tamil Nadu: 1

Punjab: 1

Bihar: 1

Kerala: 1

Telangana: 1

West Bengal: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Coronavirus deaths, India:



– Maharashtra: 6

– Gujarat: 5

– Karnataka: 3

– Delhi: 2

– Madhya Pradesh: 2

– Jammu and Kashmir: 2

– Tamil Nadu: 1

– Punjab: 1

– Bihar: 1

– Kerala: 1

– Telangana: 1

– West Bengal: 1

– Himachal Pradesh: 1 — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 29, 2020