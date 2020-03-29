0 comments

[JUST IN] #COVID19: 27 Deaths Recorded In India — SEE BREAKDOWN

by on March 29, 2020
 

According to data storyteller, Norbert Elekes, 27 people have been killed by the global pandemic in India.

Elekes, via his twitter handle, @NobertElekes, tweeted the breakdown as follows:

  • Maharashtra: 6
  • Gujarat: 5
  • Karnataka: 3
  • Delhi: 2
  • Madhya Pradesh: 2
  • Jammu and Kashmir: 2
  • Tamil Nadu: 1
  • Punjab: 1
  • Bihar: 1
  • Kerala: 1
  • Telangana: 1
  • West Bengal: 1
  • Himachal Pradesh: 1

READ  Coronavirus: Pope Francis tested after falling ill
Health, Nation, News

covid19India

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 