[JUST IN] #COVID19: 27 Deaths Recorded In India — SEE BREAKDOWN

According to data storyteller, Norbert Elekes, 27 people have been killed by the global pandemic in India.
Elekes, via his twitter handle, @NobertElekes, tweeted the breakdown as follows:
- Maharashtra: 6
- Gujarat: 5
- Karnataka: 3
- Delhi: 2
- Madhya Pradesh: 2
- Jammu and Kashmir: 2
- Tamil Nadu: 1
- Punjab: 1
- Bihar: 1
- Kerala: 1
- Telangana: 1
- West Bengal: 1
- Himachal Pradesh: 1
