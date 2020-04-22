[JUST IN] #COVID19: Ekiti Third Index Case Dies

The third index case of the coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti State is dead.

The State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, announced this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @kfayemi, on Wednesday.

Acccodimg to him, the deceased, who was a female, left behind a new born baby.

In his words:

“Today, we lost the third index case in Ekiti due to complications associated with CoviD-19 virus. She left behind a new born baby. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and pray for her sweet repose.”

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

According to updated statistics, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 21st April, 2020, there have been 782 cases, with 25 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.